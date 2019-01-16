Just before the beloved show “The Big Bang Theory” comes to an end, fans of the CBS show will get to see another Indian American actor make an appearance on it.
Kal Penn and Sean Astin (“Goonies”) have been tapped to guest-star in an upcoming episode of the final season of the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter
Penn and Astin will play Dr. Campbell and Dr. Pemberton, respectively, a team of physicists who accidentally confirm Sheldon and Amy’s super-asymmetry theory, added the publication.
The broadcast date for the particular episode has not yet been revealed though the final season is currently airing.
The comedy, which has been a fan-favorite for 12 seasons, will bid farewell in May, meaning the final episode will air in May 2019.
Indian American actor Kunal Nayyar, who is one of the leads on the show, took to Instagram to reveal how “humbled” he was to share the stage with Penn.
“When I was just a kid in college grinding away long hours training in the theater program, you gave me hope that looking like me, I could make it here,” Nayyar wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “Last night I was humbled to share the stage with you, and today I am honored to call you a friend. Thank you for being you, so I could be me.”
He concluded his post with the hashtag, “#brotherfromanothermother.”
Meanwhile, Penn reprises his role in the Netflix drama, “Designated Survivor,” which aired on ABC for two seasons.
“The Big Bang Theory” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.