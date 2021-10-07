Indian American actor Karan Soni has landed a role in “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” an upcoming comedy from Amazon Studios and FilmNation.
Production has started in London on the film which stars Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt.
The film, reported Variety, is being directed by Emmy winner Claire Scanlon (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) from a script by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, which the duo adapted from Grant Ginder’s novel of the same name.
“The People We Hate at the Wedding” is the story of a less than perfect family.
It follows struggling American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Janney). Over the course of the wedding week, the family’s skeletons are wrenched from the closet, according to the publication.
The film is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.
Soni, known for his great comic timing, was seen in the Netflix rom com, “Always Be My Maybe,” and Paramount Pictures’ “Like A Boss.”
The New Delhi native had an interesting role on the TBS series, “Miracle Workers,” alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Indo-Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan. His credits also include “7 Days,” “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and the FX series, “Bridgewater.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.