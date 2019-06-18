Netflix’s new rom com, “Always Be My Maybe,” is a film that rides completely on the shoulders of Asian American actors, one of them being Indian American actor Karan Soni.
In the film, childhood friends Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) have a falling out and don’t speak for 15 years. But when Sasha, now a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, returns to her hometown of San Francisco to open a new restaurant, she runs into her old pal – a happily complacent musician still living at home and working for his dad. Though the two are reluctant to reconnect, they soon find the old sparks — and maybe some new ones — are there.
Actors like Emerson Min, James Saito, Michelle Bateau, Vivian Bang and Charlyne Yi round out the cast. Actor Keanu Reeves also makes an appearance in the film.
Soni plays the role of Marcus’ bandmate, Tony, in the film directed by Nahnatchka Khan of “Fresh Off the Boat” fame.
Soni, who had previously told India-West that though he turns down stereotypical roles, especially those not fully developed, in most cases, he judges them on a case-by-case basis, and he seems to have loved this role. (Read full interview here: https://bit.ly/2O0kNQR)
“Always Be My Maybe is streaming on @Netflix. NOW! Love love love this movie!!” the 30-year-old actor from New Delhi wrote on Twitter.
Soni, who has an interesting role on the TBS series, “Miracle Workers,” alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi and Indo-Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan, has acted in films like “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2.”
“Miracle Workers,” the heaven-set workplace comedy based on Simon Rich’s book, “What in God’s Name,” has been renewed for Season 2.
In the show, Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, and Buscemi plays Craig’s boss God, who has pretty much checked out and is ready to move on to his next project. To prevent Earth's destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza (Viswanathan) must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans fall in love. Soni plays Sanjay, God’s right-hand man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.