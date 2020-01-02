MUMBAI — After doing the rounds of several film festivals, LA-based Kashmiri filmmaker Danish Renzu's "Half Widow" is now set to have a limited theatrical release in India on Jan. 6.
The film revolves around a woman from Srinagar in Kashmir, who tries to find her husband who has allegedly been abducted by Indian armed men. The film features Neelofar Hamid, Shahnawaz Bhat, Mir Sarwar and Haseena Sofi in the lead roles.
"Half Widow" is already available on Amazon Prime Video. It is an Urdu-Kashmiri language film.
The title of the film refers to the namesake term used for Kashmiri women whose husbands have disappeared, mostly in custody of security forces during the Kashmir conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.