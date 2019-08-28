MUMBAI – Grammy-nominated singer Katy Perry is set to return to India, this time to headline the inaugural OnePlus Music Festival in her first-ever performance in Mumbai Nov. 16.
“I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” said Perry, who got married to comedian-actor Russell Brand in Rajasthan in 2010. The couple later parted ways.
Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, said: “We are super excited that Katy Perry will be starring in our first-ever OnePlus Music Festival in India. We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, which is at the heart of everything we do. With Katy on board, this is sure to be a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Devraj Sanyal, managing director and CEO of Universal Music Group, India and South Asia, added: “Katy is a not only a massive global pop superstar with a big Indian fan base, but is someone who has been relevant for some time now, starting with ‘Teenage Dream’ to ‘Prism’ and ‘Witness,’ and now her newest singles, ‘Never Really Over and ‘Small talk.’ Her songs have been legends for her Indian fans and they can't wait to see her perform in Mumbai.”
According to a source, singer Dua Lipa will also be performing at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.