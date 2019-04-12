Reality TV star Kim Kardashian ruffled more than a few feathers after she revealed her look – which included an Indian headpiece or ‘maang tika’ – for husband Kanye West’s Sunday Service.
“Sunday Service Vibe,” the 38-year-old mom of three captioned a photo of herself on Instagram April 4. The photo shows her posing in an off-the-shoulder white gown, which is paired with a gold bracelet, a bejeweled maang tikka and what looks like matching dangling earrings.
But while the photo garnered over two million likes, there was also instant backlash to her look.
“What you call a ‘vibe’ is an entire sect of South Asian culture,” one commentator wrote on her post.
“Culture Appropriation!!! This makes me so upset in many ways. She doesn’t even give credit to the Indian culture. I’m Indian and this is not okay,” another bemoaned.
Another Instagram user wrote: “I love Kim but it’s killing me that she’s wearing a maang tikka, traditionally worn by brides. On top of that she’s wearing it with white to a Christian service. I love her but honestly this is not okay. Cultural appropriation. I would love for her to wear Indian clothes and jewelry because I love it when people from other countries try out new cultures but the setting and white is what made it go wrong.”
One disgruntled user went as far as calling it a tragedy, writing: “Nope definitely not fashion it’s a tragedy...First she said she doesn’t like Indian food then she wears our Indian cultural/traditional jewelry which Indians wear in weddings or festivals... I’m a fashion designing student and I know for a fact that using someone’s culture as a ‘fashion’ is not fashion for sure...”
Some thought that the headpiece was just inappropriate for the occasion. One of those users wrote: “I’m not saying that others shouldn't wear our culture's jewelry or clothes, but at least do it right like for an Indian event or something, but it just looks stupid the way she wore it with that dress.”
However, there were some followers who weren’t as offended as others.
“I would feel uncomfortable as an Indian wearing a tikka or bindi out in public, but you know Kim Kardashian can and everyone just admires her,” one of those followers wrote.
Kardashian hasn’t responded to the backlash and the photo in question is still part of her Instagram profile.
