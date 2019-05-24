Three short films with interesting themes and produced by Eros Now, the digital over-the-top South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc., have screened at the 2019 Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival.
Among the films are “A Monsoon Date,” starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Raghubir Yadav’s “That Man In The Picture” and “Maunn.”
The three thought-provoking shorts highlight different social concerns.
“That Man In The Picture,” which revolves around a man who witnesses a harassment-turned-murder but chooses not to interfere, was screened on the opening night of the four-day festival, which ran through May 19 in Dallas, Texas. The short is directed by Gaurav Sharma.
“A Monsoon Date,” directed by Tanuja Chandra and written by Gazal Dhaliwal, is a moving story of a woman who is set to reveal her most personal secret to her lover.
“Maunn” highlights the struggles of the parents of a 10-year-old girl who is molested by their neighbor. The film shines a light on their helplessness and societal pressure.
“All the three short films mirror issues in our society. Apart from being highly engaging, they also help create a strong social awareness,” said Ridhima Lulla, chief content officer of Eros Group. “We at Eros take pride in offering socially relevant subjects that are meaningful and at the same time entertaining. We are glad these short movies have found a home at DFW SAFF festival which is popular for showcasing the best of South Asian content.”
The fifth edition of the festival screened two dozen curated shorts, documentaries and feature films that focus on issues affecting the South Asian sub-continent.
