Kumail Nanjiani excels in romantic comedies. Case in point, “The Big Sick.” Well, the talented Pakistani American actor is at it again.
Nanjiani is set to star with the equally talented Issa Rae (“Insecure”) in “The Lovebirds,” a romantic comedy that just got picked up by Paramount, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
“I’m so excited for this movie! Issa is the best. Truly,” Nanjiani tweeted Jan. 22.
Michael Showalter, who directed Nanjiani in “The Big Sick,” will be helming “The Lovebirds,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which added that th project goes into production at the end of January.
Written by Aaron Abrams and Brendan Gall as well as Martin Gero, the script, according to the report, centers on a couple (Nanjiani and Rae) on the brink of a breakup. “The pair subsequently become embroiled in a bizarre and hijinks-filled murder mystery, and as they get close to clearing their names and solving the case, the twosome need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.”
Nanjiani, a critically acclaimed actor, writer and comedian, starred in and co-wrote the Oscar-nominated film, “The Big Sick,” with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. The film tells the story of their real-life relationship. He is also known for his co-starring role as Dinesh in the award-winning HBO comedy series, “Silicon Valley,” which won the TV Critics Choice Award for ‘Best Comedy Series’ in 2016 and has two Emmy and Golden Globe wins, as well as several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
His upcoming films include “Stuber,” an action comedy from Fox, in which he stars opposite Dave Bautista; and “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” in which he lends his voice to the character Plimpton, an ostrich.
