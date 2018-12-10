Pakistani American actor Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in an episode of CBS All Access’ reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” reports Deadline.
The network’s reimagining of the original series, which premiered in 1959, will debut in early 2019.
Jordan Peele will serve as the host and the narrator of the new series, a role made famous by creator Rod Serling, who used socially conscious storytelling to explore the human condition and culture of the times, said CBS All Access.
The original series ran for 80 episodes, from 1959 to 1964.
While details about Nanjiani’s role have not yet been revealed, the episode starring him will be written by “Key & Peele” and “Community” alum Alex Rubens. Previously announced cast members include Sanaa Lathan and Adam Scott.
Nanjiani, a critically acclaimed actor, writer and comedian, recently starred in and co-wrote the Oscar-nominated film, “The Big Sick,” with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. The film tells the story of their real-life relationship. He is also known for his co-starring role as Dinesh in the award-winning HBO comedy series, “Silicon Valley,” which won the TV Critics Choice Award for ‘Best Comedy Series’ in 2016 and has two Emmy and Golden Globe wins, as well as several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
His upcoming films include “Stuber,” the action comedy from Fox, in which he stars opposite Dave Bautista; and “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” in which he lends his voice to the character Plimpton, an ostrich.
