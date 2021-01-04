Pakistani American actor/comedian/screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani is part of the ensemble cast of the new Netflix special, “Death to 2020.”
“Death to 2020” is described as a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is?
“’Death to 2020’ is the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember,” Netflix said.
This landmark documentary-style special, according to the streaming service, “weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”
Nanjiani stars as “Bark Multiverse,” the CEO of Shreekr, in the special that made its debut Dec. 27.
The one-hour special from the creators of “Black Mirror” stars big names such as Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti and Joe Keery.
On Dec. 10, The Los Angeles Times listed Nanjiani’s “Little America” as one of the best TV shows to watch.
“Thanks to @latimes for including Little America on their list for best tv shows of 2020,” Nanjiani tweeted. “Watch it on @AppleTVPlus.”
“Little America,” an anthology series written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg (“The Office,” “SMILF”), who serves as showrunner, Nanjiani (“The Big Sick,” “Silicon Valley”) and Emily V. Gordon (“The Big Sick”), premiered Jan. 17, 2020.
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, “Little America” goes beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America.
Nanjiani’s “The Lovebirds,” also starring Issa Rae, premiered earlier this year on Netflix.
His upcoming projects include the Marvel Studios film, “The Eternals.”
Watch the trailer for “Death to 2020” here:
