After months of anticipation and speculation, the 2019 Emmy Awards are almost here! On July 16 morning, the nominees for TV’s top honors were announced and Pakistani American actor Kumail Nanjiani and Indian American actress Punam Patel made the cut.
Nanjiani’s performance in CBS All Access’ “The Twilight Zone” earned him a nomination in the ‘Guest Actor in a Drama Series’ category. He is up against Michael Angarano (“This Is Us”), Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”), Michael McKean (“Better Call Saul”), Glynn Turman (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).
Patel, who stars in the new Netflix comedy series, “Special,” which is executive produced by Jim Parsons, garnered a nod for her role in the show in the ‘Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series’ category. Her competitors include Abbi Jacobson for “Hack Into Broad City,” Jessica Hecht in “Special,” Rosamund Pike in “State Of the Union” and Ilana Glazer for “Hack Into Broad City.”
Nanjiani, who was giddy with excitement, took to Twitter to share his emotions: “Hey I got nominated for an Emmy. Big thanks to @TelevisionAcad, @JordanPeele, @Kinberg, @atrubens, @DiarraOni, @TracyMorgan, @amarakaran and everybody involved,” he wrote.
Patel, who seems to be on a holiday, according to her Instagram account, hasn’t reacted yet but wishes are pouring in for the bubbly actress.
Bravo TV’s “Top Chef,” hosted by Indian American model-author Padma Lakshmi, has been nominated in the ‘Competition Program’ alongside “The Amazing Race” (CBS), “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC), “Nailed It” (Netflix), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) and “The Voice” (NBC).
Leading the nominations in totals by platform are HBO (137), Netflix (117), and NBC (58).
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” secured 32 nominations, the most for any program in a single season, beating a 25-year standing record set by “NYPD Blue.”
“Game of Thrones” was followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (20), “Chernobyl” (19), “Saturday Night Live” (18), “Barry” (17), “Fosse/Verdon’ (17) and “When They See Us” (16).
The 71st Emmy Awards will air live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles Sept. 22 on Fox.
