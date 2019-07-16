Actor Kumail Nanjiani attends the “Men In Black International” world premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 June 11 in New York City, while Indian American actress Punam Patel attends the Zimmer Children’s Museum Discovery Award Dinner at The Globe Theatre Nov. 12, 2015 in Universal City, Calif. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Zimmer Museum)