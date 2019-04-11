Fresh off of a stint on CBS All Access’ reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” Kumail Nanjiani is gearing up for other exciting projects.
The Pakistani American actor has now been cast as the lead in “Any Person, Living or Dead,” the film adaptation of Simon Rich’s short story that was picked up Legendary Entertainment, according to Deadline.
Rich will adapt the screenplay with co-writer Heather Campbell, and Jonathan Krisel, EP of FX’s Baskets and Portlandia are set to direct.
The story, according to the Deadline, follows a “brilliant reclusive scientist who, using his homemade time machine, gathers a roundtable of the greatest minds in history (Shakespeare, George Washington, Aristotle, etc.) to solve all of humanity’s problems. Unfortunately, his plan fails to take into account language barriers, ancient racism and the tendency of medieval men to commit murder. Instead of learning from these Great Men of History, our hero has no choice but to hunt them down and blast them to the past before they can ruin our future.”
Nanjiani, a critically acclaimed actor, writer and comedian, starred in and co-wrote the Oscar-nominated film, “The Big Sick,” with his wife, Emily V. Gordon. The film tells the story of their real-life relationship. He is also known for his co-starring role as Dinesh in the award-winning HBO comedy series, “Silicon Valley,” which won the TV Critics Choice Award for ‘Best Comedy Series’ in 2016 and has two Emmy and Golden Globe wins, as well as several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
His upcoming films include “Stuber,” the action comedy from Fox, in which he stars opposite Dave Bautista; Sony’s “Men in Black: International”; and “The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle,” in which he lends his voice to the character Plimpton, an ostrich.
Nanjiani also teams up with Issa Rae in the romantic comedy, “Lovebirds,” being helmed by Michael Showalter, who directed him in “The Big Sick.”
And now for the big news: The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Nanjiani is in negotiations to star alongside Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s “The Eternals.” Details about his role were not available, the report said.
