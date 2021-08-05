Kumail Nanjiani will executive produce the FX series, “Homeland Elegies.” He is also set to play Chippendales Indian American founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee in a Hulu limited series. He is seen here in a file photo at the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)