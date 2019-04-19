The trailer of Kumail Nanjiani’s new action-comedy with Dave Bautista, “Stuber,” which hits theaters July 12, is finally here.
The two-minute action-packed trailer sees Nanjiani go on one heck of a rollercoaster ride, actually an Uber ride.
In the film, when a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Bautista), who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he desperately tries to hold onto his wits, his life and his five-star rating.
The trailer, which shows Bautista, an LAPD officer who gets into Nanjiani’s car in the middle of a hunt and also recruits him in the process, unleashes hardcore action but also generates plenty of laughs.
Directed by Michael Dowse, “Stuber” from 20th Century Fox, also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino and Karen Gillan.
The film had its world premiere at SXSW in March.
Watch the trailer here:
