MUMBAI—As the 9th Jagran Film Festival draws closer; it has been revealed that the Mumbai chapter of the festival will open with the India Premiere of Lady Gaga’s most awaited film, “A Star Is Born,” directed and produced by Bradley Cooper.
“A Star Is Born” is an American musical romantic drama film, which is also Cooper’s directorial debut. The film is a remake of a 1937 film, which revolves around a musician who helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his career into a downward spiral.
Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President - Strategy and Brand Development, Jagran Prakashan Ltd., said, “We couldn’t have had a better film than ‘A Star is Born’ as the opening film for the 9th Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai. It’s a tale told with passion, and I do hope the audience will love this piece of cinematic brilliance."
“A Star Is Born” was premiered globally at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in August and is now set to have its India Premiere at the Mumbai Edition of 9th Jagran Film Festival on Sept. 27.
The film’s story is about a seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer – until Maine coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Maine fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.
The film stars Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, and Dave Chappelle, and Cooper and Lukas Nelson are the composers.
