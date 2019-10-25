The internet was abuzz with curiosity after Lady Gaga tweeted a Sanskrit mantra Oct. 19.
Anything that the pop sensation does or wears piques her fans’ interest, so when the “Poker Face” singer tweeted the mantra, “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu,” the tweet soon went vital.
A lot of fans began speculating if it was the title of her next album while others swiftly began offering the phrase’s English and Hindi translation.
According to many Twitter users, the mantra translates to: “May all remain happy and free and may the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and freedom for all.”
One Twitter user asked the “A Star is Born” actor to disclose if it was her “album title,” while another confused follower wrote: “Is this Sanskrit for ‘LG6 coming soon?’”
As fans scrambled to decode the tweet, several of them appreciated her for tweeting a Sanskrit mantra.
“Wow. I’m surprised that a pop singer sang the verses of our scriptures, “Thank you very much #LadyGaga,” one follower wrote and another commented: “Thank you for posting these powerful lines.”
Another excited fan wrote: “Wonderful shlok it is!! Loved it.”
By Oct. 21, the tweet had garnered over 130,000 likes and had been retweeted over 35,000 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.