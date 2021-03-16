LOS ANGELES – Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh took the ongoing farmers protests to the red carpet of the 63rd Grammy Awards here. In a photo she has tweeted, the 32-year-old can be seen wearing a mask with the words "I Stand With Farmers" written on it, as she posed for the shutterbugs.
"I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs," she captioned the photo.
Within hours, the post went viral on Twitter, with users divided about Singh's stand on a much-heated issue, which has also been talked about by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in the past.
The 63rd Grammy Awards were held March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center here. The three-hour ceremony was hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.
