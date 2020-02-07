For those Indian Americans who are in the vicinity of Bollywood alone, playwright Rajiv Joseph is not a name that engenders a quick response. But when the entertainment net is sprung just a bit far afield, it is hard to not look at Joseph with respect. Not only does the Indian American writer tell you entertaining stories but he has you laughing and, then, leaves you thinking.
“Entertainment is my first concern,” Joseph told India-West. That he happens to also inform audiences in the process about race, xenophobia and, now, immigration on Apple TV Plus' “Little America” – which has premiered to rave reviews – is because they are subjects he likes to explore in his work. “And the way it comes, is as a story,” he says.
In the case of “Little America,” an anthology inspired by the true stories of mostly immigrants of color, the tale of a 12-year-old Indian American boy, Kabir, forced to run a motel in Utah on his own after his parents are deported, was given to him. But in his highly acclaimed theatrical productions like the “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo,” which made him a finalist for the Pulitzer prize, the material is his. “It boils down to this. For film, you are a writer for hire,” Joseph told India-West, adding, “they have a story and you are asked to write it.” But in playwriting he says, “I have the liberty to write whatever and however.” The much acclaimed “Bengal Tiger,” for instance, came out of a two-paragraph article he read about a tiger that had died in the Baghdad zoo and he found he wanted to give it voice.
He may have been a “writer for hire” with “Little America,” too, but he does it well. Any parent-child relationship with its intrinsic emotions can be overblown and reduced to mush, but Joseph, by avoiding this, makes the helplessness and determination of Kabir more real. That the child has understood heartbreak, hard work and hard choices are part of making your way in America is when Joseph has Kabir telling his teacher he doesn’t have the luxury of competing in the national spelling bee because, “I run an economy value inn off route 22. We are the third ranked motel in Green River according to Trip Advisor and I’d like to keep it that way.”
Good at telling stories, Joseph admittedly has many running through his head and works on many things at once, taking weeks or sometimes months to get back to something he might have started. Currently, he is engaged in writing at least three plays, rehearsing a musical and doing other things for film. “I prefer it that way, instead of just being on one project,” he chuckles.
It’s startling, for those of us who struggle to put words down, to know it can gush in so many different directions, so effectively. Joseph told India-West he first began writing “with discipline” when he was in the Peace Corps in Senegal. “The whole experience was very important to who I am as a writer. I wrote every day,” he said, making observations of living in an Islamic culture, in a West African nation which was “so far from my comfort zone.”
Comfort till that point was Ohio. He was born and raised in Cleveland to a mother of French and German ancestry and an Indian father. For a playwright who has addressed issues of race in works like “North Pool,” he doesn’t have any downright race related horror stories growing up but says, “My name was different, I had an acute feeling of that.” Later, Joseph noted to India-West, he was “certainly been made to feel different to different degrees in different places.”
Joseph pauses and searches when asked about his father’s immigrant experience. There are the facts: his father came at 18 to southern Ohio, lived with his cousin and worked in a factory while going to school. What did the new immigrant think of America? Joseph was on surer footing here.
“He was enthralled and excited about being in the U.S.,” he says and remembers the story his father told him about visiting New York for the first time and going to see a Broadway play. It was too early to know that his son would make a mark there. Laughs Joseph, “As an Indian immigrant parent he has two sons in the arts. He and my mother introduced us to so much of it, they only got themselves to blame!” Sibling Dinesh plays in the Buffalo Philharmonic.
On Indian influences while growing up, Joseph says it came from “mostly family and cousins.” With a laugh he remembers the box next to his bedside crammed with comics of Superman and Batman but also Amar Chitra Katha, so beloved to every Indian child. “I read about Humayun and Akbar, they were heroic in my mind. When I was older, I read Baburnama,” he recalled to India-West.
With his family, Joseph first visited the Taj Mahal when he was 10 and went back more times later. His long time interest in that period of history resulted in the acclaimed “Guards at the Taj,” set in 1648 India, centering around two lowly guards and serving as backdrop for questions on power, duty and beauty.
The play, like many of his other works, is dark. “My world view is not dark,” he replied when asked. “It’s more the aesthetic sensibility of my writing. I think when it is done correctly it can be funny. I enjoy dark comedy.”
Joseph added that Quentin Tarantino’s films, powerful and of the same genre, have had a “huge impact” on him as have other directors like the “Lucases and Spielbergs.”
“I love pop culture!” he declared.
Quick Takes:
Working with Robin Williams in “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo”: wonderful man, wonderful actor, one of the joys of my life was working with him.
Kumail Nanjiani: hilarious.
Being a Pulitzer finalist: huge surprise and pleased of course.
Favorite place to write: kitchen.
Favorite Indian writer: Salman Rushdie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.