Critics are singing the praises of “Long Shot,” a romantic comedy starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen and featuring Indian American actor Ravi Patel in the principal cast, which premiered March 9 at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Here’s the official synopsis of the Lionsgate film – formerly known as “Flarsky” – directed by Jonathan Levine: “When Fred Flarsky (Rogen) reunites with his first crush, one of the most influential women in the world, Charlotte Field (Theron), he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter. A fish out of water on Charlotte’s elite team, Fred is unprepared for her glamourous lifestyle in the limelight. Sparks fly as their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world romance and a series of unexpected and dangerous incidents.”
Patel plays the role of Tom, one of Theron’s key staffers, in the film which will open in theaters May 3.
However, Patel had more in store at the annual fest. Another film featuring him that gained traction at the SXSW Film Festival was “Come As You Are,” a road trip movie also starring Grant Rosenmeyer and Hayden Szeto in the lead roles. It also premiered March 9.
Inspired by a true story, this film is a remake of the award-winning, critically acclaimed 2011 Belgian film, “Hasta La Vista.”
In the film, three young men with disabilities (Rosenmeyer, Szeto, Patel) flee their overbearing parents for a road trip to a brothel in Montreal, which caters to people with special needs, in order to lose their virginity and embrace their independence.”
Patel, who had a key role on Fox’s “Grandfathered” before it was axed, has made appearances on shows such as “Living Biblically,” “American Housewife,” “Wrecked,” “Master of None” and “Santa Clarita Diet.” Additionally, he directed and acted in the popular and commercially viable comedy documentary, “Meet the Patels,” along with his sibling Geeta Patel.
Patel, who is awaiting the release of his next big film, “Wonder Woman 1984,” has also joined the cast of “Butter,” an indie film directed by Paul A. Kaufman and based on the novel by Erin Jade Lange.
The actor-turned entrepreneur is one of three founders of This Bar Saves Life, which raises money to fight starvation by offering tasty, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO snack bars for sale at several top retailers. The company has already donated millions of nutrition packets in places like South Sudan, Mexico, Guatemala, Haiti, Democratic Republic of Congo and Philippines. (See India-West story here: bit.ly/2LfdXrg.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.