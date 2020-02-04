Hope B-Lit, a Southern California-based nonprofit organization that highlights social issues through short films, collaborated with Indian sportsperson and cancer survivor Yuvraj Singh’s non-profit YouWeCan to create a short film titled, “Got Cancer.”
The 2019 short film shed light on the plight of children braving cancer while highlighting the importance of love, care, nutrition and mental attitude in enhancing the healing process in addition to medical care.
In a short span, the film, inspired by true incidents and written and conceptualized by Ruhi, aka Rohini Hak, Indian American founder of Hope B-Lit, won recognition, and multiple awards globally for its unique concept and altruistic perspective. The team at Hope B-Lit raised funds through screenings in the U.S. to highlight the problems caused by lack of insurance and monetary support for children with cancer.
The team is now travelling to India to conduct workshops and provide much-needed financial support in terms of further education and holistic health care to children affected by cancer and their families.
To be attended by celebrities and local dignitaries, these workshops, in close collaboration with Cankids, will include oral education, a value-based Polaroid photography session, music therapy sessions and dance workshops with renowned choreographers and musicians, said the nonprofit.
The workshops will be conducted in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
“When cancer strikes, our first emotion is ‘fear,’ but our work with children has shown us that children with cancer deal with the disease with positivity and hope,” said Hak. “Their attitude toward a disease that is so heavily feared in the adult world is very inspiring. As adults we can learn from them not only to deal with the disease but also how sometimes to un-condition our minds and handle other worldly struggles. We believe that no-one should have to fight cancer alone – especially not the young brave hearts.”
Hak told India-West that they will also be shooting a sequel to “Got Cancer!” to bring out the stories of survivors. It will be titled, “After I ‘Got Cancer!’ –Survivors journey.”
“A film within a short span of three months can result in many kids being helped. We hope people making films follow this trend and make movies that can be call to action on the ground not just in thought,” she said. “We donate a 100 percent to the cause and therefore every penny generated will be donated to the children. Days of Hope in India with Cankids.”
