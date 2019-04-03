NEW YORK — Legendary artist M.F. Husain’s largest painting from 1975, “Lightning,” will be on display at the Asia Society Museum here through Aug. 4. The 10-foot-tall and 60-foot-wide oil on canvas painting depicts horses on 12 panels. The painting is owned by Indian American entrepreneur and art collector Kent Charugundla and his wife, Marguerite Charugundla.
M.F. Husain’s Largest Painting ‘Lightning’, Owned by Indian American Entrepreneur Kent Charugundla Goes on Display
- India-West Staff Reporter
