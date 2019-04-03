Husain painting:

“Lightning,” by M.F. Husain. (Mohammed Jaffer-SnapsIndia)

NEW YORK — Legendary artist M.F. Husain’s largest painting from 1975, “Lightning,” will be on display at the Asia Society Museum here through Aug. 4. The 10-foot-tall and 60-foot-wide oil on canvas painting depicts horses on 12 panels. The painting is owned by Indian American entrepreneur and art collector Kent Charugundla and his wife, Marguerite Charugundla.

