M. Night Shyamalan’s new film, “Glass,” which he has written and directed, is expected to have a smashing debut at the box-office, making it the first blockbuster of 2019.
Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two of his standout originals — 2000’s “Unbreakable” and 2016’s “Split”—in one explosive, all-new comic-book thriller, which opens in theaters Jan. 18.
According to some early projections by marketing tracking services, the film is set to rake in close to $50 million in its opening weekend. Deadline quotes industry sources as saying that the film might make $75 million over a four-day period. If that estimate is true, “Glass,” according to the publication, will rank as the second-best Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend opening ever behind Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper” ($107.2M) from 2015.
“Unbreakable,” starring Bruce Willis as David Dunn, the sole survivor of a devastating train wreck, who learns something extraordinary about himself with the help of Elijah Price, played by Samuel L. Jackson, grossed nearly $250 million.
The 2017 psychological horror-thriller, “Split,” starring James McAvoy, was a surprise hit, earning more than $270 million at the global box office. McAvoy played Kevin, a man with at least 23 different personalities who abducts three teenage girls. As the girls are held captive and attempt to escape, they begin to meet all of Kevin’s 23 personalities, which include a little boy and a sophisticated woman. The nightmare truly begins when Kevin’s 24th personality, an entity known as the “Beast,” begins to emerge, which dominates all of the others.
In “Glass,” Willis, from “Unbreakable,” returns as David Dunn as does Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from “Split” are McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with “The Beast.”
Following the conclusion of “Split,” “Glass” finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.
Joining the all-star cast are “Unbreakable’s” Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who reprise their roles as Dunn’s son and Price’s mother, as well as Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Paulson.
This riveting culmination of his worldwide blockbusters is produced by Shyamalan and Blumhouse Production’s Jason Blum, who also produced the writer/director’s previous two films for Universal.
Indian American Ashwin Rajan also serves as one of the producers on the film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.