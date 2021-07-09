Malayalam actor Maanav was honored with the Best Actor award at the San Diego Movie Awards for his impressive performance in the acclaimed drama, “Irumbu.”
San Diego Movie Awards is a quarterly festival with a mission to recognize and honor films and filmmakers from all over the globe.
“Irumbu” has received more than 35 awards and Maanav has won 15 best actor awards for his work.
“I feel immense joy when I see that the story is receiving such great response,” said Maanav. “Winning at San Diego Movie Awards is a great deal of pride for me and the team ‘Irumbu.’”
The film explores the subject of rape and victimization.
Pradeesh Unnikrishnan’s maiden directorial venture features Sreesha Venugopal, Rupesh, Ravi Nair, Parvathi Sriya, Smitha and Mahi.
The film was produced under the banner of the Gateway Films Group.
