Mallika Sarabhai remains a trailblazer for women. Once again, the illustrious Indian dancer-choreographer-activist is tapping into her creative influences to facilitate awareness about a much-needed societal change and inspire women all over to not be driven by their fears.
Aiming to spur conversations about gender equality, her new dance drama, “The Colours of Her Heart,” which reflects upon the common thread that binds all women, brings together not just the stories of six women, but the pains, travails and victories of women of all nations.
This six-women production uses the stirring Urdu-English lyrics of the British musician of Pakistani descent, Samia Malik, the choreographic and directorial skills of Sarabhai, and the creativity, visual imagery and story creating skills of Yadavan Chandran.
These varied stories – including Sarabhai’s – are personal in a way but also universal in another.
“’The Colours of Our Heart’” is coming out of our stories but these are also the stories of women across the world. It is a show that was born in India, but it’s not Indian,” Sarabhai told India-West. “It is our way of saying we can, and we must heal together.”
Through the show, Sarabhai hopes to let women know that talking about their stories may help in healing.
“This is a healing change rather than a concealing change,” she told India-West. “What we are trying to say is, it’s like childbirth. Unless you go through the horrors of pain of a childbirth, you don’t come out on the other side and say, ‘I’m strong and I have done it and I can talk about it.’ So, you need to take the horror, the shame, and pain out of those stories before you can say, ‘I’m now out, with that fear of that shame coming out is no longer holding me hostage.’ We are not saying it’ll never happen to you again, we are saying you have now gone through it, spoken about it, it no longer holds a gun to your head and therefore you can deal with what is coming on.”
As a human being, Sarabhai stated to India-West, one can’t always live under a cloud of fear, and so these conversations are mandatory to lift the veil off fear.
“We want to start a completely different conversation and say it’s possible that we don’t all have to hide things since it is the fear of that thing being discovered is the greatest fear of our lives,” she remarked. “And life cannot be about being fearful, but it has become like that since everyone builds on our insecurities – the governments, the politicians, the corporates which make the dark in us much larger than the light.”
Some of those stories also find a place in the show, Sarabhai said, adding, Malik draws on her personal experiences of growing up as an Asian with all the “hatred against the migrants and the white supremacy.”
Expounding upon the rise of the #MeToo movement in India and its relevance to the play, Sarabhai noted that it has also triggered undesired conversations.
“What the MeToo movement has done, instead of opening up the dialogue of how to make the workplace more gender friendly, how to make the men behavior less predatory, how to make them more sensitive to the fact that even cracking a joke might be upsetting or invasive for her, a lot of companies are saying, ‘We will stop employing women,’” Sarabhai told India-West. “And that’s exactly the wrong way it’s going.”
To further explain her point, Sarabhai recalled a conversation with the CEO of one of India’s largest conglomerates. In the talk, which primarily focused on her plans for the show, she quoted him as saying, “Ever since this has happened, I see to it that a woman never enters my office without a witness.”
In many ways, this show, she explained, is to tell men and women that there are other and better ways of dealing with this issue.
“This is not a race, this is not a war. This is a search for an alternative that can make both women and men freer and more independent and less defined only by gender,” she told India-West.
Each of the performers, she said, had to undergo a very difficult process of searching within themselves for the most horrible memory they’d had, that was pushed into the subconscious that they did not want to visit. “So the whole process of creating the show was one of great turmoil and churning. And very often, when they do tell their story, they completely break down,” she said.
So far, the show, which has been performed in Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina, has received a rousing reception, with audience members, irrespective of gender and nationality, coming forward to talk about how the show – its origin notwithstanding – was an incredibly moving experience, said Sarabhai.
“On March 17, we were doing excerpts and I was speaking at the California Institute of Integral Studies, and about 65 percent of the audience was non-Indian…men weeping as much as women because it touches something that all of us have hidden from our own conscious minds because we need to get on with it. We are saying, you can deal with it and still get on with it, still better.”
After the U.S. tour, Sarabhai said they plan to tour India to keep the conversation going.
“We can go to a series of tier A and B cities, do performance for women’s group, their fundraising, then go to colleges, do the show, have discussions, hand the baton over to somebody within the college to say this discussion needs to go forward, and go like that and do that across the world.”
More shows are scheduled as follows:
March 23 in Irvine, Calif.; March 28 in Seattle, Wash.; and March 31 in Dublin, Calif.
