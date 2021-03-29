Indian American actor Maulik Pancholy is bringing his A-game to George Street Playhouse’s new comedy, “Fully Committed.”
The hilarious one-act play features 40 diverse characters, all played by Pancholy, and follows a day in the life of Sam, an out-of-work actor who mans a red‐hot reservation line at Manhattan’s trendiest restaurant that receives outrageous calls from high-maintenance patrons who will stop at nothing to secure a reservation. Coercion and bribes are just beginning! Amid the barrage of calls, Sam has to deal with non-stop harassment from the chef and his own personal problems. The question is, can he deal with it all?
Written by Becky Mode and directed by David Saint, the virtual production is available to stream through April 11.
“I was dazzled by Maulik’s ability to slip like a chameleon from one character to another in this comic whirlwind with a real heart at its center,” said Saint, George Street Playhouse’s artistic director.
“I’m so grateful to everyone at George Street Playhouse for finding innovative ways to make theater during this pandemic. Working with David Saint was an absolute thrill,” said Pancholy. “We had so much fun putting this together, and I’m excited to share it with the final character in any play...the audience!”
Pancholy is an award-winning actor, author and activist. He is best known for his comedic turns on television, playing Jonathan on NBC’s critically acclaimed “30 Rock,” Sanjay on Showtime’s “Weeds,” and Neal on NBC’s “Whitney.”
His recurring and guest starring roles include “The Good Fight,” “Dynasty,” “Elementary,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Friends from College,” “The Good Wife,” “Web Therapy,” “The Comeback,” and the upcoming “Only Murders in The Building,” among others.
He is the voice of Baljeet on Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb” and the title voice of Sanjay on Nickelodeon’s “Sanjay and Craig.”
On Broadway, Pancholy has starred in Bess Wohl’s “Grand Horizons” and Terrence McNally’s “It’s Only A Play.” Off-Broadway and other New York credits include “Good for Otto” (The New Group), “Guantanamo: Honor Bound to Defend Freedom” (The Culture Project), “Aunt Dan and Lemon” (The New Group), “The Awake” (59E59), “India Awaiting” (Samuel Beckett Theater) and “The Happy Sad” (SPF at The Public).
Pancholy’s debut novel, “The Best at It,” was named a 2020 Stonewall Honor Book, a 2019 Junior Library Guild Selection, a Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books, a New York Times “Best Audiobooks for Road Trips with Kids,” and received starred reviews.
A longtime advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islander and LGBTQIA+ communities, Pancholy was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve on the President’s Advisory Commission on AAPIs. As a commissioner, he helped launch the anti-bullying campaign ActToChange.org, an organization which he continues to chair today. Act To Change is now a national nonprofit dedicated to ending bullying for AAPI youth and fostering a world where all young people can celebrate their differences.
