“Insecure” writer and producer Amy Aniobi and Indian American actress and producer Melanie Chandra are teaming up to create a fascinating story for HBO, one that will give a more authentic insight into the world of Indian Americans.
HBO has put into development “Attachment,” a comedy series Aniobi co-created with Chandra and will executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chandra, best known for starring in “Code Black,” will be a consulting producer.
“Attachment,” produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, according to the publication, centers on a first-generation Indian American tech CEO who’s forced to share her tiny New York City apartment with her mother, who’s considering a divorce. The two learn to live with each other — and for themselves.
Jude Weng (“Fresh Off the Boat,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) will be directing and executive producing along with Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Levy Neustadter.
Chandra seemed clearly excited with this development. She took to Instagram to not only announce this “thrilling” news but to share how proud she was to be able to tell this story of two Indian American women.
“You have NO idea how thrilled I am to finally share this with the world. Dear friend and powerhouse @janiobi and I just sold a show to HBO!!! Over the last 2 years, we’ve been quietly plugging away. We dreamed of creating a series built around an Indian American girl, female ambition, and the complicated relationships between immigrant moms and their first gen kids. We poured so much of ourselves into these characters and the world we created,” Chandra wrote.
She continued: “We partnered with the incomparable @reesewitherspoon any @laurenneu of @hellosunshine (two boss women for which I have *PROFOUND* respect and reverence). Their passion to tell a story centered around two South Asian women means everything to me. Not only that, we have the incredible @Jude Weng championing this as our director.”
Announcing the team’s arrival, Chandra said she hoped that shows like these would open more doors for South Asian talents.
“Amy is Nigerian American. I am Indian American. Jude Weng is Taiwanese American. Three first gen women of color creating a series about a first gen woman of color. With the most prestigious cable channel in the world. With the most kickass female production company in the world, IMHO, @hellosunshine. Thank you HBO for believing in this story. And here’s to some REAL REPRESENTATION of South Asian women on TV!!!! And to creating more opportunities for South Asian writers, directors, and artists alike to rise and SHINE. World: Here. We. Come.”
