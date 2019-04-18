Indian American actress Melanie Chandra (second from left) is co-creating a comedy series with “Insecure” writer and producer Amy Aniobi (r) for HBO about an Indian American tech CEO. Jude Weng (second from right) of “Fresh Off the Boat” fame will be directing and executive producing along with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter (l). (Melanie Chandra/Instagram photo)