Indian-origin kids are not waiting for change to happen; they are working towards making that change happen. British Indian Amika George, 19, is among those teenagers who are making the world a better place, which is why Teen Vogue has named her on its ‘21 Under 21 2018: Girls and Femmes Who Are Changing the World’ list.
Known as a menstrual equity activist, George describes herself as a teenager campaigning for free menstrual products for schoolgirls from low-income families.
George was nominated for Teen Vogue’s 21 under 21 by actor Emma Watson for her extraordinary work toward menstrual equality.
In April 2017, George started #FreePeriods to make sure that no girl in the U.K. was living in “period poverty,” a term that refers to being unable to access menstrual products because of financial challenges.
According to Vogue, she aimed to get just ten signatures on a petition asking Prime Minister Theresa May to give all girls who are eligible for free lunch in the U.K. free menstrual products as well. But the petition went on to have 2,000 signatures, and a little more than a year later, the signature count was close to 200,000.
“I did feel quite alone in thinking it was just me who cared about this,” Amika told Teen Vogue. “Seeing all these people come together … it really reinforced that it’s a big issue that most people, if they hear about it, the vast majority would want to help to end it. For me, it felt like I was part of a big community of people who were passionate about something and wanted to change it.”
Carrying forward her message, she also organized a protest in December 2017 that brought more than 2,000 people into the streets to fight for period equality, Vogue adds.
She explains on her website that it’s not just schoolchildren who experience period poverty. The needs of homeless people, refugees and asylum seekers, as well as people in prisons are often sadly ignored.
“Growing up in a more digital age, we’ve realized… that as a teenager you can elicit political change and have an impact on the world,” she told the publication. “That’s sadly a new concept, but there are examples all over the world of young people standing up for things they believe in. I think that’s definitely going to continue.”
In the not-too-distant future, George said she hopes “the idea of the embarrassment and shame (about periods will be gone). I think we are moving forward now. People are starting to question this idea that menstruation is disgusting.”
