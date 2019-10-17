REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Even though the “Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur” concert was nearly a sold-out event, the seats were empty. Why? Because from start to finish, everyone was far too busy having a blast in the rows or on the sides of the venue to remain seated. Jumping, screaming and feet thumping, audience members demonstrated their love for the artists on stage performing hit Bollywood and Punjabi songs.
Neal Entertainment in association with Bright Brain Productions presented Iulia Vantur and Mika Singh live in concert on Oct.12 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center here, to the delight of 1,200 Southern California fans. With this concert, Singh and Vantur, two talented artists, brought their U.S. tour to a close with chartbuster tracks from yesteryears as well as recent times. The concert had earlier been presented in Hayward, in Northern California, Sept. 13.
The evening was energetically kick-started by Akira when she came on stage in a red bodycon dress to open for the headlining performers and warm up the crowd. Then Sahyba, a Los Angeles born and raised performer, enthusiastically sang and danced to both Hollywood and Bollywood numbers.
Vantur finally came onstage in a form-fitted all-black outfit with knee-high shiny silver boots. She sang a medley of songs beginning with those that starred Salman Khan: “Teri Meri” and “Jag Ghoomeya.” Mingling with the audience, Vantur informed them the tempo was about to get faster. Not only did she suggest audience members dance as she performed, she herself danced, swaying her hips, all while singing prominent numbers. “Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai” and “Yaar Naa Miley” were the songs of Vantur’s choice to conclude her upbeat and fast-paced set.
Intermittently, background dancers from Revolution Dance Academy, choreographed by Geeta and Deepak, performed to the tracks being sung.
Once Vantur’s set was complete, the stage went dark. The audience understood what that meant and eagerly started to chant “Mika, Mika, Mika!”
Singh commenced from backstage. While singing harmonious renditions of famous tracks by Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar, respectively, “Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho” and “Tere Bina Zindagi Se,” he walked on stage in an entirely black outfit with a glittery blazer. He introduced a “dear friend” to the audience, Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, explaining that Kapasi was the real-life person behind Vicky Kaushal’s character in the 2018 film, “Sanju.”
Taking the audience back in time Singh sang a mashup of songs which he stated were a tribute to the legends. “Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein” and "Yeh Shaam Mastani" garnered the most love. From more recent times he sang a medley of songs with “Mauja Hi Mauja,” “Aapka Kya Hoga,” and “Rani Tu Mein Raja” being the most appreciated.
Singh sang "440 Volt,” "Hawa Hawa,” and “Khalibali” reaping audience interaction in the aisles. During the entire concert, there was not a single moment in which there were not at least 20 people on their feet. “This is the first time I am seeing Gujaratis are dancing along to the songs and the Punjabis are sitting,” joked Singh.
Closer to the finish he and Vantur together sang “Jumme Ki Raat.” Taking a minute to demonstrate other talents, Singh took to the drums and played for a delighted audience.
