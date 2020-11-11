LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Singer Miley Cyrus has done a nude shoot for a photography book by Indian American fashion photographer, Vijat Mohindra.
The pop star posed in the buff in a yellow coffin in one photo. Cyrus wore a shoulder-length blonde wig and used yellow and white flowers to cover her modesty. She posed with her arms folded across her chest, looking into the camera, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Mohindra, a neo-pop celebrity photographer, posted the image on Instagram, and in the caption said that proceeds from sales would go to Cyrus’ Happy Hippie foundation that helps homeless LGBTQ youth.
The blurb for the book says it “includes all the images that made him famous, as well as new photos shot exclusively for this book.”
Cyrus has also posed on the cover of the book dressed as the devil and has written the foreword.
Later this month, Cyrus will release her seventh studio album titled, “Plastic Hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.