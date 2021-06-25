Mindy Kaling is revving up to launch another workplace comedy, but this time it’s involving the world of sports.
The Indian American actress/writer/producer, known for the all-time favorite workplace comedy, “The Office” – the reruns of which you can still find on Comedy Central – is busy with a comedy about the Los Angeles Lakers, the 17-time NBA champion basketball team.
Deadline reports that Netflix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the half-hour comedy inspired by the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers. The project hails from Kaling, “Modern Family” alumna Elaine Ko, Lakers’ president and governor Jeanie Buss, and Warner Bros. TV.
Written by Ko, the untitled series, said Deadline, is “inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers.”
The series follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.
Ko serves as showrunner and executive produces with Kaling, Buss and Linda Rambis of the Lakers, and 3 Arts’ Howard Klein. Jordan Rambis will be a producer.
The series is produced by Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is under an overall deal, added the publication.
