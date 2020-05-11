Indian American actor/writer/producer Mindy Kaling and actor B.J. Novak, who met on the set of “The Office,” will be co-hosting #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, a multi-hour livestreaming event May 15 starting at 11 am PT/2 pm ET.
The virtual graduation event, organized by the social media giant for students whose commencement ceremonies have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, will feature a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey, an introduction by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and a performance by Miley Cyrus. Cyrus will do a special performance of her hit song, “The Climb.”
Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020. They will be joined by all-star cast, including Amy Schumer, AnnaSophia Robb, Ashley Graham, Cardi B, Diplo, Dixie D’amelio, DJ Khaled, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Huda & Mona Kattan, Iliza Shlesinger, J.J. Watt, Jonathan Van Ness, John Mayer, Joshua Bassett, Kristen Bell, La La Anthony, Lisa Vanderpump, Lizzy Greene, Luis Fonsi, Luke Bryan, Marshmello, Matthew McConaughey, Milo Ventimiglia, Nick Kroll, Olivia Rodrigo, Ronny Chieng, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Sofia Wylie, Steve Harvey, Usher, Whitney Cummings, Wilmer Valderrama, Winnie Harlow and Yara Shahidi.
The ceremony, said Facebook, will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the U.S. by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country. The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, and on contributors’ social media accounts.
