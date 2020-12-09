Mindy Kaling is making sure that her kids always have a connection with India, starting with their names.
The Indian American actress/producer recently shared on Instagram the cover of Vogue India’s December issue on which she appears, captioning the photo: “I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of @vogueindia’s December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer.”
Kaling shared that she was not feeling “body confident,” and even considered saying no.
“But @katiegreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I’m thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life. ‘Post partum pandemic fabulous’ is what I like to call it. Thank you @vogueindia, I love you! More photos to come. Enjoy!” she wrote.
One fan seemed puzzled by the post and asked, “Not my business but do your children have Indian middle names? You are proud of your culture and I was wondering why the kids have very Caucasian names.”
Kaling was quick to respond, writing, “They do! Swati and Avu!”
Kaling has named her daughter Katherine Swati Kaling and her son Spencer Avu Kaling.
On the name Swati, Kaling added that, “It’s my mom’s name. It’s gorgeous and meaningful.”
Avu is the name of Kaling’s father.
In her Vogue cover story, when asked if motherhood was something she always wanted to do, Kaling said: “Yes, definitely.”
She went on to add that “The best relationship I had in my life was the one with my mom. It was so pure and so fun and uncomplicated, and I hope that I can have that with my son or daughter—if I’m lucky, with at least one of my kids—when they get older.”
