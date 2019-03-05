Indian American actor Aziz Ansari, who has been embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct, is back to work, performing houseful shows at his new stand-up tour called “Road to Nowhere.”
On Feb. 22, his show in Los Angeles, Calif., saw a high-profile audience member: Mindy Kaling. The Indian American actress took to Instagram to let her followers know that she attended the show and loved it, posting a picture of her ticket stub. With the photo, she added a heart emoji in the caption, stating, “Funniest sh** ever.”
Her support for the comedian did not go down well with her fans, who said she had disappointed them.
“Disappointed,” said one commentator. “The post did not have a caption that grappled with why she was supporting Aziz Ansari. It was only when she was confronted with the power of using her platform to endorse him that Mindy publicly grappled with the question. Too often friendship is used as an excuse to overlook people’s wrongdoing.”
Another said: “You used to be my hero. So disappointing.”
Kaling defended her decision to attend the show, writing: “I’m a feminist and standing up for women is very important to me. I’m not rehabbing him Bc I think he did a fine job doing it himself.”
When one user compared Ansari’s actions to those of singer R. Kelly, Kaling deleted that comment. “I think comparing Aziz to R. Kelly was offensive and degrading to the victims of R. Kelly, so yeah, I deleted it,” she said, according to BuzzFeed. Another commenter, per BuzzFeed, said she was unfollowing Kaling because “as a survivor, this is disheartening,” adding, “I believed you to be a champion of women,” to which Kaling wrote back: “I am also a champion of my friend and do not believe they are mutually exclusive.”
Kaling, according to BuzzFeed, also responded to a follower who wrote: You can’t separate the art from the artist. You believe the woman or you don’t.”
“I definitely don’t separate the art from the artist,” she replied. “His experience has shaped his art and he talked about (it) eloquently.”
But the discussion wasn’t entirely negative. The two actor-comedians also found some support. One follower wrote: “Aziz didn’t rape anyone he pushed boundaries too far for ONE time without realizing it, apologized, and advocates for consent now lol attacking him or Mindy is a joke. You give feminists a bad name. Your toxic feminism is nasty,” while another said: “Proud of you for supporting your friend, Mindy, it’s refreshing to see.”
Ansari directly addressed those allegations during a stand-up in New York recently in which he said he had been waiting for a long time to discuss this issue as “it’s a terrifying thing to talk about” and that he needed time to process and determine what he wanted to say, according to a report on Vulture.com.
“There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way,” Ansari said at a “pop-up” show in New York that was attended by 200 people, according to the report on Vulture.com. “But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.”
Speaking anonymously to the publication Babe in January 2018, the woman recounted a date with Ansari where she claims she felt pressured to perform sexual acts with him despite communicating to him in “clear verbal and non-verbal clues” that she wasn’t comfortable doing so. Going by the pseudonym Grace, the woman goes on to call the date “the worst night of my life.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2FY3stn.)
