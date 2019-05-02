Who wouldn’t want to team up with Mindy Kaling? The Indian American actress recently made a casting call for South Asian actors to star in her upcoming Netflix show on Twitter. And lo and behold, thousands of aspiring actors reached out to her.
Kaling had posted on Twitter that she was looking out for ‘desi ladies’ for her new show, writing: “ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting calls for leads in my new @netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this. The parts are so juicy and funny, and I’m SO excited to meet you!”
And the response, no surprises there, was phenomenal. Over 15,000 actors made their intentions clear by applying for the roles.
Kaling shared an update on Twitter, writing: “To all the wonderful young women who sent in audition tapes for our new @netflix show, THANK YOU and please be patient. Over 15,000 (!) people responded by email and our casting directors are going through each and every inquiry. Excited & grateful to see your faces.”
The show is a new comedy from executive producers Kaling and Lang Fisher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). And the shooting for the series will begin in Los Angeles, Calif., late July.
The casting calls were made for South Asian American females between the ages of 15-18 – can be older to play younger, it said – and South Asian females with an Indian accent who were in their mid-20s and mid-40s.
This 10-episode series, about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2JvNOqU)
