Mindy Kaling has joined the cast of Disney+’s highly anticipated animated series, “Monsters At Work,” a follow-up series inspired by Pixar’s Oscar-winning “Monsters, Inc.”
The Indian American actress/producer will voice the role of Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team, aka “MIFT.”
“Monsters At Work” will begin streaming July 2 on Disney+.
Bonnie Hunt will reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who was formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.
Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series, which introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites, including Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, who will again be voiced by renowned actors Billy Crystal and John Goodman.
Starring alongside Feldman and Kaling as part of the MIFT crew is Henry Winkler (“Happy Days”) as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach (“Coco”) as Cutter, the officious rule follower.
“Monsters At Work” takes place the day after the events of “Monsters, Inc.,” when the power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.
It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team, he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.
Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Planes: Fire & Rescue”). Academy Award-nominated Sean Lurie is producer and Kat Good and Steve Anderson serve as supervising directors. The late Rob Gibbs (“Monsters, Inc.”) also served as director on some of the earlier episodes.
