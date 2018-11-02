“A Wrinkle in Time,” the fantasy film starring Indian American actress Mindy Kaling, is among five films that have been named finalists for the ‘Family Movie of 2018’ award at the E! People’s Choice Awards.
The other films competing for the spot are “Incredibles 2,” “Hotel Transylvania 3,” “I Can Only Imagine” and “Christopher Robin.”
Directed by Ava DuVernay, the film, which also stars Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon in pivotal roles, is an adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s Newbery Medal-winning children’s book of the same name.
In the film, Meg Murry (Storm Reid) embarks on an epic adventure across the universe to find her missing father. Traveling to worlds unknown as she fights against an evil force that threatens to cover the world in darkness, Meg has three celestial beings as her guides. Known as Mrs. Which (Winfrey), Mrs. Who (Kaling), and Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon), these three women are powerful warriors made of stardust, each with a special role in Meg’s journey.
Mrs. Who is quite eccentric, using her diamond spectacles to see things otherwise hidden to the eye; Mrs. Which is the most ancient and wise, inspiring Meg to be a warrior herself; and Mrs. Whatsit is the most youthful and free-spirited, transforming into a magnificent flying creature.
Kaling’s heist drama, “Ocean’s 8,” is in the running for the ‘Action Movie of 2018’ award. The other finalists in this category are “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2,” which stars Indian American actor Karan Soni; and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
In “Ocean’s 8,” Kaling plays the role of Amita, an Indian American jeweler who is recruited by Sandra Bullock’s character for a heist. The star-studded cast of the all-women “Ocean’s 8” film includes Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, and Awkwafina.
In “Deadpool 2,” Soni plays the role of Dopinder, the lovable cab driver who joins Ryan Reynolds in his adventures. In an earlier interview, Soni revealed to India-West that he has signed on to star in two more “Deadpool” sequels. (Read his interview here: https://bit.ly/2O0kNQR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.