Indian American actress/producer Mindy Kaling recently revealed that Marvel Studios is “interested” in bringing Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, Marvel’s Pakistani American superhero, to life.
In an interview with MTV News, Kaling stated that she’d met with the Marvel team to talk about some kind of Ms. Marvel project, and that they are “interested” in bringing it to the big screen.
“I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her,” Kaling told the channel. “They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Think so. Now that there’s like this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is.”
On being queried on who should play the character, Kaling said she feels “it might need to be unknown.” “Wouldn’t that be exciting?” she asked.
The “Late Night” star, however, took to Twitter to offer full clarification on the topic.
“Hi everyone, I love Ms. Marvel (aka Kamala Khan) and the geniuses behind her @GWillowWilson @MiniB622 @Marvel, but I have no information about any tv or film adaptation! Wish I did though, when that hits the screen it’s gonna be huge,” she wrote alongside a heart-eyes emoji.
