Indian American actress Mindy Kaling speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace April 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada; and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra speaks onstage at the 10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center April 11 in New York City. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Mike Coppola/Getty Images)