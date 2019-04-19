What a film this will turn out to be!
Indian American actress/producer/creator Mindy Kaling and Indian actress/producer Priyanka Chopra are joining hands with Dan Goor of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame to create a wedding comedy set in India and the U.S., reports Deadline, adding that Universal has purchased the rights to the untitled comedy.
“My dream team is making a movie,’’ Kaling tweeted, alongside a photo of the trio. “Can’t wait for this one!’’
Chopra also took to Twitter to confirm the project. “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!” Chopra wrote.
According to Deadline, the film revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes, something along the lines of “‘Crazy Rich Asians’ meets ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding.’”
Kaling, slated to co-star with Chopra, will co-write the screenplay with Goor and may also direct, said the report.
“Numerous suitors chased this one, including Legendary, Sony, Netflix and Amazon Studios,” adds the report.
At the Sundance Film Festival this year, Amazon purchased the U.S. distribution rights for Kaling’s new film, “Late Night,” for $13 million — a new record for the festival. This is Kaling’s first feature film as both a writer and leading actress. Indian American filmmaker Nisha Ganatra directs “Late Night” starring Emma Thompson. (Read India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2BqtwIX)
Goor is producing with Kaling’s Kaling International, Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures and 3Arts’ Howard Klein.
Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will serve as the executive producers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.