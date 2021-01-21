Like the rest of the country, Mindy Kaling’s daughter Katherine, too, was glued to her television set Jan. 20, watching the inauguration ceremony, as Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Devi Harris were sworn in as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States.
But the 3-year-old also noticed something else: someone who looked like her mother.
The Indian American actress/producer shared an adorable photo on her Instagram account showing her daughter intently watching the ceremony.
“I was at work, but apparently she said: ‘Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.’ Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone,” Kaling, 41, wrote.
Kaling has been an ardent supporter of Harris, who has created history by becoming the first female, first Black and first person of South Asian descent to hold the position. On election day, Kaling wrote an emotional post about Harris on Instagram. “Crying and holding my daughter, ‘look baby, she looks like us,’” she wrote.
In 2019, a video showing Harris and Kaling showing off their culinary skills went viral. In the video, which was shot in Kaling’s kitchen, the two teamed up to make a masala dosa.
“Who else keeps their spices in Taster’s Choice jars? Turns out @MindyKaling and I have more in common than we initially thought,” Harris has tweeted then. “I had so much fun cooking masala dosa with @mindykaling, and even got to meet her dad.”
