Watch out Sherman Oaks High, here comes Devi Vishwakumar, announced Netflix March 19 while launching the trailer of Indian American actress/producer Mindy Kaling’s hotly-anticipated coming-of-age comedy on the streaming platform, “Never Have I Ever.”
Young and promising Indo-Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the starring role, is making her onscreen debut with the series, which will premiere April 27.
This 10-episodic series, about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.
Ramakrishnan, 17, plays the lead role of Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.
The trailer opens with Devi praying before Hindu gods. “Hey gods, its Devi Vishwakumar, your favorite Hindu girl in the San Fernando Valley,” she says. “What’s a-popping?”
“Last year sucked and I thought of a few ways you guys can make it up to me,” she says. It’s the first day of school and she requests god to help her score an invite to a party with alcohol and hard drugs so that when she is offered some she can politely decline. “I’m not going to do them. I’d just like the opportunity to say: ‘No cocaine for me, thanks. I’m good,’” she says with a smirk.
She also wishes she had less arm hair and a boyfriend who’s not some nerd from one of her AP classes. ‘Like a guy from a sports team,” she says. “He can be dumb. I don’t care.”
Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan plays Ramakrishnan’s mom, Nalini. Indian American actors Sendhil Ramamurthy (“The Office”) and Richa Shukla (“The Mindy Project”) also star in the new series. Ramamurthy plays Mohan Venkatesan, a warm, caring father and husband, and Shukla plays Kamala, Devi’s cousin from India. (Read earlier story here: https://bit.ly/2QvxFT9)
Kaling held a nationwide open casting call to find the central character, Devi and other characters. Over 15,000 actors made their intentions clear by applying for the roles.
Tennis icon John McEnroe will narrate the series.
“Never Have I Ever” is created by executive producer Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.
Watch the trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b0XhByYzv4&feature=emb_logo
