Mindy Kaling and “The Mindy Project” co-exec producer Lang Fisher’s untitled coming-of-age comedy on Netflix, which has been grabbing the headlines for a while now, finally has a name.
This 10-episodic series, about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, is titled, “Never Have I Ever.”
The series, through which young Indo-Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be making her onscreen debut, is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.
Indian American actress Poorna Jagannathan has landed a series regular role opposite Ramakrishnan in the much-anticipated series.
Ramakrishnan, said Netflix, will play the lead role of Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore with a short fuse.” Jagannathan will play Ramakrishnan’s mom, Nalini.
Tennis icon John McEnroe confirmed on “Late Night with Seth Myers” that he will narrate the series.
“So all the sudden, I get this call and eventually meet Mindy,” McEnroe told Meyers. “She said, ‘Would you like to be the narrator of this series?’ and I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’”
McEnroe also shared that Kaling’s parents were big tennis fans growing up in India.
“They used to watch me play way back,” he said.
His casting, Deadline reports, adds a sentimental touch to the series as the idol of Devi’s (Ramakrishnan) dead father.
Kaling created the series and will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner alongside Fisher.
Howard Klein (“The Office” (U.S.), “The Mindy Project,” “Parks and Recreation”) and David Miner (“30 Rock,” “Master of None”) are set to executive produce.
In a previous interview with Variety, Kaling described how the series was born. “Netflix approached me about doing a series on young Mindy,” she told the publication. “I wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ’80s, but I told them I’d love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.