And another one joins the already crowded field. Vying for viewers’ attention but also giving a platform to several talents, NBCUniversal has announced the launch of its streaming service, Peacock.
Peacock Jan. 16 announced a broad slate of new, high-profile TV and film acquisitions, as well as a robust programming strategy around late night, sports, kids, news, and more. One of those original shows comes from the Indian American actor/writer/producer, Mindy Kaling.
The Kaling comedy, reports Variety, is called “Expecting” and centers on “Ellie, a fiercely independent but perpetually single music manager who has always wanted a family but never found a man worthy of the role of ‘father.’ When she reaches her 39th birthday, Ellie decides to ask her gay best friend and co-worker, Jonathan, if he’ll be her sperm donor.”
Variety adds that Kaling is executive producing the Warner Bros. project with Howard Klein. Chris Schleicher is writing and executive producing, it said.
Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will have early bird access to Peacock Premium starting April 15. And beginning July 15, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available nationally on web, mobile and connected-TV devices.
Here are the highlights:
Peacock has signed a multi-year partnership with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network, and as part of the agreement, Laugh Out Loud will produce a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special and an original interview series called “Hart to Heart,” and a series of short-form content exclusively for Peacock.
Other productions are the Poehler-produced project “Division One,” about an underdog women’s collegiate soccer team; Tina Fey-produced original series, “Girls5Eva,” about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s that reunites to give their pop star dreams one more shot; “Intelligence,” starring David Schwimmer; a racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr.; and a behind-the-scenes documentary series that follows USA Basketball superstars on their journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA.
Fans will get exclusive early access to NBC’s acclaimed late-night shows. Starting in July on Peacock Premium, NBC’s late-night talk shows will be streaming on Peacock, beginning at 8 p.m. ET with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” followed by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” at 9 p.m. ET.
Peacock will give viewers a front-row seat for the most-watched event of 2020, the Tokyo Olympics. It will feature live coverage of the opening and closing ceremonies before they air on NBC in primetime, and three daily Olympic shows.
Beginning in August 2020, soccer fans will be treated to 2,000 hours of Premier League coverage, including more than 140 matches that aren’t available on television, as well as clips and replays of the most exciting moments from the pitch.
Peacock will have the exclusive streaming rights for the 2020 Universal film slate and beyond in the network window.
It will stream the ratings juggernaut brands from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, including “Law and Order,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Med.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.