Indian American actor/writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon developed a special friendship while filming “A Wrinkle in Time.” And now the co-stars-turned-friends are collaborating on a high-profile project.
Kaling will be co-writing “Legally Blonde 3” with “Parks and Recreation” writer Dan Goor.
Witherspoon took to social media to confirm the news and shared that she was delighted that Kaling and Goor have joined the romantic comedy. Witherspoon will reprise her role as attorney Elle Woods.
“Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! “This is #ElleWoodsApproved!” she wrote, alongside a picture of Kaling recreating one of her looks from the film.
The first edition of “Legally Blonde” released in 2001.
Kaling also shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction! So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”
