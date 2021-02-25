Indian American actress/producer Mindy Kaling has been cast in a starring role on HBO Max’s upcoming “Scooby Doo” prequel.
HBO Max has announced series orders for three new adult animated series, including a ten-episode series order for Warner Bros. Animation’s “Velma,” a comedic origin story starring the “unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” Velma Dinkley, voiced by Kaling.
The series is an original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. Besides voicing the titular character, Kaling will also executive produce.
Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register also serve as executive producers. “Velma” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.
But not everyone was happy about this casting. In a now-deleted tweet, one fan asked: “Starring Mindy Kaling?” and also added a GIF of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) from “The Office” shouting “No!”
In a perfect clapback, Kaling reacted to the critic, saying, “I wrote the episode of ‘The Office’ this gif is from.”
Kaling is currently busy filming two shows: Season two of her much-loved Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” and another new series for HBO Max called “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” She will also star in and produce HBO Max’s “Good In Bed,” which is a film adaptation of Jennifer Weiner’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name.
