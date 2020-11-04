Mindy Kaling, relatively fresh off producing Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever,” will reportedly produce “Good in Bed” for HBO Max. The Indian American actress/producer will also star in the production, which is intended to be an original film, according to a news report.
“Good in Bed” will be a film adaptation of Jennifer Weiner’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The book had launched Weiner’s novel-writing career.
The film will chronicle a Philadelphia journalist, who deals with public humiliation, romantic heartbreak, self-esteem issue and dysfunctional parents. She learns to overcome her traumatic issues to find love … and herself, according to a news report about the film.
Writer-producer Liz Sarnoff will be the film’s writer.
“Never Have I Ever,” meanwhile, earned a second season on Netflix, it was recently announced.
