Disney Junior’s much-anticipated animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective,” will be arriving soon.
The show will premiere in the U.S. March 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior. Disney Channel India will also be premiering a sneak-peek that same day, followed by the series premiere on March 22.
Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series introduces a brave and resourceful girl named Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.
Following its premiere in the U.S. and India, the series will roll out worldwide in an estimated 160 countries on Disney Channel and Disney Junior platforms globally.
“Mira, Royal Detective,” which has already been ordered for a second season, stars Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury. Newcomer Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira, alongside additional cast members Roshni Edwards, Kamran Lucas, Karan Brar, Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah.
Joining the previously announced cast in recurring and guest star roles are Kunal Nayyar, Danny Pudi, Iqbal Theba, Sunita Mani, Karen David, Rizwan Manji, Hari Kondabolu, Nardeep Khurmi, Aarti Sequeira, Avantika Vandanapu, Julian Zane, Brian George, Sakina Jaffrey and Madhur Jaffrey.
Created for kids between the ages of two-seven and their families, “Mira, Royal Detective” centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, sets out on mystery-solving adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers, according to a press release.
Each episode comprises of two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic food, fashion, language and art.
“Reflecting their importance in Indian culture, music and dance play an integral role in ‘Mira, Royal Detective,’ with each episode featuring at least one original song and dance number that showcases the diversity of the culture, added the press release.
A music video featuring a mash-up of the series’ main title song and Mira’s song, “We’re on the Case,” will debut Feb. 21 on DisneyMusicVevo and on the DisneyNOW app. In conjunction with the series premiere March 20, Walt Disney Records, per the press release, will release a digital soundtrack with 20 songs from the series, and the DisneyNOW app will debut a hidden object game in which players are invited to help Mira solve mysteries by following a trail of clues in an immersive 3D environment. Additional extensions for the series will continue to roll out later this year.
Emmy Award-nominated Sascha Paladino is the executive producer of the series. Becca Topol is the series developer and story editor, and will also serve as co-producer on Season two. IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh Perkins is the series’ cultural consultant and consulting producer. Additional consultants include celebrated Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan and music producer Deepak Ramapriyan. Emmy Award-nominated Matthew Tishler and Jeannie Lurie have written and produced the original songs, and Amritha Vaz serves as the composer.
The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, with animation provided by Technicolor India.
