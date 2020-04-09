Congratulations are in order for Aasif Mandvi. The Indian American actor, who welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife Shaifali Puri March 14, will be making his debut on Disney Junior’s “Mira, Royal Detective” April 10 as the protagonist’s father, Sahil.
The episode will premiere April 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel and will also be available on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW.
Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the animated series, launched March 20, follows a brave and resourceful girl named Mira (voiced by Leela Ladnier), a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen. Designed for kids between the ages of two to seven and their families, in the series, Mira, along with her friend Prince Neel; creative cousin Priya; and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, sets out on mystery-solving adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning for young viewers.
In this exclusive look at an all-new episode of the hit series, viewers will once again see Mira, the lovable and intelligent character, who is always ready for new and challenging events, embark on one of her adventures. A captivating story awaits viewers, which points out the power of critical thinking, as Mira, along with her father, figures out ways to get past obstacles.
In the April 10 episode, titled, “The Case of the Vanishing Vessels,” the annual Jalpur toy boat race is underway, but when some of the boats go missing, Mira and her dad must go on a mysterious underground adventure to find them.
“Mira, Royal Detective,” which has already been ordered for a second season, stars Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury. Newcomer Leela Ladnier stars as the voice of Mira, alongside additional cast members Roshni Edwards, Kamran Lucas, Karan Brar, Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah.
In recurring and guest star roles are actors Kunal Nayyar, Danny Pudi, Iqbal Theba, Sunita Mani, Karen David, Rizwan Manji, Hari Kondabolu, Nardeep Khurmi, Aarti Sequeira, Avantika Vandanapu, Julian Zane, Brian George, Sakina Jaffrey and Madhur Jaffrey.
Each episode comprises of two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic food, fashion, language and art.
Emmy Award-nominated Sascha Paladino is the executive producer of the series. Becca Topol is the series developer and story editor, and also serves as co-producer on Season two. IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh Perkins is the series’ cultural consultant and consulting producer. Additional consultants include celebrated Indian American choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan and music producer Deepak Ramapriyan.
Before the premiere, Mahajan told India-West that with the creation of this show, Disney Junior is breaking down barriers and leading by example.
“I think it’s going to resonate really well and I congratulate Disney Junior team for taking the step and for being pioneers in doing this,” he said. “I get emotional just thinking about it because it takes a lot of guts and passion to do this. And it takes a lot of integrity to do it the way they have done it which is absolutely accurate. The authenticity is mind blowing. I’ve been in the entertainment business for over 20 years now and I have never ever been a part of anything like this that has cared so much in making sure that they are getting it right. Quite often, they don’t care but Disney Junior does and that just filled my heart.” (Read full interview here: https://bit.ly/2UVi0ze)
Emmy Award-nominated Matthew Tishler and Jeannie Lurie have written and produced the original songs, and Amritha Vaz serves as the composer. (Read earlier story on india-west.com: https://bit.ly/3ec8gIn)
Watch the video here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.