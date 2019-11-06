Nina Davuluri, who in 2013, created history by becoming the first Indian American and South Asian to win the title of Miss America, said she considers Indian American actress/writer/producer Mindy Kaling as a “trailblazer” for not only paving the way for other Indian Americans but for also introducing Diwali to the U.S. audiences.
In an interview with People TV, Davuluri expounded on the relevance of Diwali and how the festival is more recognized now than it was when she was growing up.
The host, who began the section by extending her wishes on Diwali, requested Davuluri to explain its significance.
“Diwali signifies the mark of our New Year. It’s championing light over darkness and good over evil,” she said, adding that the most important part of Diwali is the diya. “We light diyas, lamps, sparkles, there’s food and family…”
Davuluri went on to explain that India is a diverse country with different cultures but everyone celebrates Diwali in their own family tradition.
“It is one of those unifying festivals that brings us together,” she remarked.
When the host reminded Davuluri about a Diwali celebration episode on “The Office” – in which Kaling not only starred in but was also a writer, executive producer and director – Davuluri said: “I love Mindy Kaling. She’s fantastic. I think she’s been such a trailblazer and really shed a light on our culture in a very witty way.”
“For me, growing up in the U.S., when I was younger, no one ever talked or knew about Diwali. It was something that we celebrated at home between our families and now I see my cousins who are in elementary and high school, I see that it’s a holiday that is recognized by their peers and teachers and their schools. So to see that evolve is really truly the definition of representation,” Davuluri added.
