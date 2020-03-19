Shree Saini, the 23-year-old Indian American student, anti-bullying activist and Miss World America Washington, has been nominated for the ‘Best Dance Talent’ award at the 2020 Global Beauty Awards.
Saini, who in 2019 was awarded the ‘Best Titleholder’ award at the Global Beauty Awards, has been nominated for her dance performance.
“My dance journey began when I was only three years old, but a substantial part of my dance journey was filled with both physical and emotional hardships,” Saini noted on her social media handles. “When I was 12, I was diagnosed with a complete heart block. I had to get a pacemaker surgery. The average age of a pacemaker recipient is age 80. Cardiologists told me I could never dance again.
But instead of giving up, Saini went back to her dance class with her left arm tied up in a cast and practiced up to six hours a day in order to regain her strength. Saini shared that even though “dance is a very competitive, cut-throat, high stakes sport,” she wants to “encourage teachers, students, parents to always be uplifting, emphatic, especially when it’s difficult.”
“Real love takes courage,” she wrote.
The Global Beauty Awards are produced by NW Productions, LLC, an entertainment and media production company founded by David and Maureen Francisco.
Saini, according to a press release, also recently helped Variety, the children’s charity of Iowa, in raising four million dollars during the organization’s 46th annual fundraiser titled, ‘Telethon.’ During the celebrity telecast, she was joined by reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh and Miss World America 2019 Emmy Rose Cuvelier.
