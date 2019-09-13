Starring British Indian actor Dev Patel, Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and Julia Garner, among others, Amazon’s new anthology series, “Modern Love,” will premiere Oct. 18. Patel, who stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” attends the IMDb Studio Presented by Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel and Residences Sept. 6 in Toronto, Canada. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)