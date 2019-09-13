This fall, get ready for Dev Patel in Amazon’s new romantic comedy, “Modern Love.” And not just the British Indian actor, the anthology series, inspired by the eponymous New York Times newspaper column, is filled with famous faces from the likes of Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Julia Garner, John Slattery, Catherine Keener and Andy Garcia.
The short trailer of the series gives a glimpse into the relationships of couples from different episodes; some are shown having a blissful love life while others are shown navigating the complexities of love.
Patel plays the role of Joshua. Not much is known about his character.
“Modern Love” is set to premiere Oct. 18 on Amazon Prime Video. It will feature eight half-hour episodes, each of which is based on a different “Modern Love” column.
The anthology, from John Carney (“Once,” “Sing Street’), “explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings some of the most beloved stories to life with a stellar cast,” said the company, reports Variety. Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group and the New York Times produced the series, it said.
During the recent Television Critics Association press tour, rom-com actress Hathaway, said, per the Hollywood Reporter: “We know the ins and outs of romantic films so well. We’re almost ahead of them. At the moment, as audience members I’m not sure the three-act structure is as satisfying as it was 20 years ago. So for me it was really exciting — this was a way to tell a genre of story that I love telling in a way that felt really fresh.”
Watch the teaser trailer for the show here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJKshx401_w&feature=youtu.be
